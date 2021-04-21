Western Hills’ boys and girls track teams won the North Central Kentucky Track Championships Tuesday at Henry County.

The WHHS boys team won with 174 points. Runner-up Kentucky Country Day finished with 92 points, and Frankfort placed sixth with 27 points.

The Lady Wolverines finished with 137 points to take the championship, and Grant County was second with 119.50 points. FHS was fifth with 78 points.

WHHS’ Maddie Muller won three individual events — the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump, and Griffin Staude won two — the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs.

Other local individual winners were Western Hills’ Carson Graves (400 meters), Emma Campbell (800 meters), Shaelynn Hockensmith (triple jump), Dillon Withers (long jump) and Tyler Withers (triple jump) and Frankfort’s Katie Norman (300-meter hurdles).

WHHS won three relays — the girls 4x400 with Campbell, Graves, Emily Harrod and Muller; the boys 4x400 with Steven Myers, Joshua Downey, Nathan Goodpaster and Matthias Jones; and the boys 4x800 with Jon Eades, Jones, Downey and Staude.

In unified events, local winners were FHS’ Will Lairson and Chase Sweger in the 2x50-meter relay and WHHS’ Morgan Hammond and Dillon Withers in the long jump.

Here are the results for the local competitors.

GIRLS

100-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.90, 2. Katie Norman (FH) 13.50, 3. Carson Graves (WH) 13.80, 10. Julie Ann Monroe (FH) 16.30.

200-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 26.67, 3. Carson Graves (WH) 28.80, 4. Katie Norman (FH) 29.60.

400-meter dash: 1. Carson Graves (WH) 1:03.52, 2. Emily Harrod (WH) 1:06.25.

800-meter run: 1. Emma Campbell (WH) 2:32.89, 5. Kenzie Barber (FH) 2:46.05, 9. Sara Jones (WH) 3:04.06.

1,600-meter run: 2. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:47.01, 4. Kenzie Barber (FH) 5:59.40.

3,200-meter run: 3. Sara Jones (WH) 16:22.37.

100-meter hurdles: 6. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 21.00, 9. Maddie Starkey (FH) 22.30.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 52.23, 4. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 1:00.11.

4x100-meter relay: 2. FHS (Maddie Starkey, Jamya Chenault, Claire Moore, Katie Norman) 56.92, 6. WHHS (Rory Shields, Leah Hibbitts, Colleen Shaffer, O’Mara Tolliver) 1:03.05.

4x200-meter relay: 3. FHS (Claire Moore, Isabella Johnson, CC Barnett, Maddie Starkey) 2:11.04, 6. WHHS (Colleen Shaffer, Shaelynn Hockensmith, Leah Hibbitts, Rory Shields) 2:15.79.

4x400-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Emma Campbell, Carson Graves, Emily Harrod, Maddie Muller) 4:37.45, 3. FHS (Claire Moore, Kenzie Barber, Maddie Starkey, Isabella Johnson) 5:06.58.

4x800-meter relay: 2. FHS (Emily Miklavcic, Claire Moore, Emme Moore, Kenzie Barber) 11:49.80.

High jump: 4. Shaelynn Hockensmith (WH) 4-00.

Long jump: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 15-08, 3. Shaelynn Hockensmith (WH) 12-11.

Triple jump: 1. Shaelynn Hockensmith (WH) 30-08.

Shot put: 2. Amyah Robinson (FH) 32-01, 3. Jamya Chenault (FH) 30-05.50, 8. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 21-08, 9. Rory Shields (WH) 16-02.

Discus throw: 3. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 78-05, 5. Amyah Robinson (FH) 70-04, 8. Rory Shields (WH) 63-02, 9. Jamya Chenault (FH) 50-07.

BOYS

100-meter dash: 2. Tyler Withers (WH) 12.18, 3. Meechi Britt (WH) 12.19.

200-meter dash: 3. Meechi Britt (WH) 25.43, 4. Tyler Withers (WH) 25.79.

400-meter dash: 2. Grant Parsley (WH) 57.86, 3. Jeffery Parker (WH) 58.82.

800-meter run: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 2:11.26, 2. Joshua Downey (WH) 2:15.99, 3. Chase Sweger (FH) 2:18.39.

1,600-meter run: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 4:35.16, 2. Joshua Downey (WH) 4:52.97, 4. Chase Sweger (FH) 4:57.60.

3,200-meter run: 2. Griffin Staude (WH) 11:03.26, 3. Jon Eades (WH) 11:05.70.

300-meter hurdles: 3. Chase Sweger (FH) 1:08.05.

4x100-meter relay: 3. WHHS (James Hixon, Taylor Childers, Jacob Fields, Clay Campbell) 55.90.

4x200-meter relay: 3. WHHS (Grant Parsley, Jaden Youngblood, Meechi Britt, Morgan Hammond) 1:47.85.

4x400-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Steven Myers, Joshua Downey, Nathan Goodpaster, Matthias Jones) 4:04.92.

4x800-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Jon Eades, Matthias Jones, Joshua Downey, Griffin Staude) 9:04.00.

High jump: 3. Jeffery Parker (WH) 4-08.

Long jump: 1. Dillon Withers (WH) 17-11.50, 8. Tyler Withers (WH) 15-07.

Triple jump: 1. Tyler Withers (WH) 35-00.

Shot put: 2. James Hixon (WH) 39-02, 3. Parks Pressley (FH) 33-05, 5. Jacob Fields (WH) 30-02.

Discus throw: 2. James Hixon (WH) 135-06, 3. Taylor Childers (WH) 100-05, 5. Parks Pressley (FH) 78-02.

2x50-meter relay unified: 1. FHS (Chase Sweger, Will Lairson) 14.30, 2. WHHS (Jaden Youngblood, Morgan Hammond) 14.50.

Long jump unified: 1. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, Dillon Withers) 25-09.

Shot put unified: 2. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, James Hixon) 58-05, 3. FHS (Will Lairson, Parks Pressley) 55-06.

