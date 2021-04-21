Western Hills’ boys and girls track teams won the North Central Kentucky Track Championships Tuesday at Henry County.
The WHHS boys team won with 174 points. Runner-up Kentucky Country Day finished with 92 points, and Frankfort placed sixth with 27 points.
The Lady Wolverines finished with 137 points to take the championship, and Grant County was second with 119.50 points. FHS was fifth with 78 points.
WHHS’ Maddie Muller won three individual events — the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump, and Griffin Staude won two — the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs.
Other local individual winners were Western Hills’ Carson Graves (400 meters), Emma Campbell (800 meters), Shaelynn Hockensmith (triple jump), Dillon Withers (long jump) and Tyler Withers (triple jump) and Frankfort’s Katie Norman (300-meter hurdles).
WHHS won three relays — the girls 4x400 with Campbell, Graves, Emily Harrod and Muller; the boys 4x400 with Steven Myers, Joshua Downey, Nathan Goodpaster and Matthias Jones; and the boys 4x800 with Jon Eades, Jones, Downey and Staude.
In unified events, local winners were FHS’ Will Lairson and Chase Sweger in the 2x50-meter relay and WHHS’ Morgan Hammond and Dillon Withers in the long jump.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
GIRLS
100-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.90, 2. Katie Norman (FH) 13.50, 3. Carson Graves (WH) 13.80, 10. Julie Ann Monroe (FH) 16.30.
200-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 26.67, 3. Carson Graves (WH) 28.80, 4. Katie Norman (FH) 29.60.
400-meter dash: 1. Carson Graves (WH) 1:03.52, 2. Emily Harrod (WH) 1:06.25.
800-meter run: 1. Emma Campbell (WH) 2:32.89, 5. Kenzie Barber (FH) 2:46.05, 9. Sara Jones (WH) 3:04.06.
1,600-meter run: 2. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:47.01, 4. Kenzie Barber (FH) 5:59.40.
3,200-meter run: 3. Sara Jones (WH) 16:22.37.
100-meter hurdles: 6. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 21.00, 9. Maddie Starkey (FH) 22.30.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 52.23, 4. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 1:00.11.
4x100-meter relay: 2. FHS (Maddie Starkey, Jamya Chenault, Claire Moore, Katie Norman) 56.92, 6. WHHS (Rory Shields, Leah Hibbitts, Colleen Shaffer, O’Mara Tolliver) 1:03.05.
4x200-meter relay: 3. FHS (Claire Moore, Isabella Johnson, CC Barnett, Maddie Starkey) 2:11.04, 6. WHHS (Colleen Shaffer, Shaelynn Hockensmith, Leah Hibbitts, Rory Shields) 2:15.79.
4x400-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Emma Campbell, Carson Graves, Emily Harrod, Maddie Muller) 4:37.45, 3. FHS (Claire Moore, Kenzie Barber, Maddie Starkey, Isabella Johnson) 5:06.58.
4x800-meter relay: 2. FHS (Emily Miklavcic, Claire Moore, Emme Moore, Kenzie Barber) 11:49.80.
High jump: 4. Shaelynn Hockensmith (WH) 4-00.
Long jump: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 15-08, 3. Shaelynn Hockensmith (WH) 12-11.
Triple jump: 1. Shaelynn Hockensmith (WH) 30-08.
Shot put: 2. Amyah Robinson (FH) 32-01, 3. Jamya Chenault (FH) 30-05.50, 8. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 21-08, 9. Rory Shields (WH) 16-02.
Discus throw: 3. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 78-05, 5. Amyah Robinson (FH) 70-04, 8. Rory Shields (WH) 63-02, 9. Jamya Chenault (FH) 50-07.
BOYS
100-meter dash: 2. Tyler Withers (WH) 12.18, 3. Meechi Britt (WH) 12.19.
200-meter dash: 3. Meechi Britt (WH) 25.43, 4. Tyler Withers (WH) 25.79.
400-meter dash: 2. Grant Parsley (WH) 57.86, 3. Jeffery Parker (WH) 58.82.
800-meter run: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 2:11.26, 2. Joshua Downey (WH) 2:15.99, 3. Chase Sweger (FH) 2:18.39.
1,600-meter run: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 4:35.16, 2. Joshua Downey (WH) 4:52.97, 4. Chase Sweger (FH) 4:57.60.
3,200-meter run: 2. Griffin Staude (WH) 11:03.26, 3. Jon Eades (WH) 11:05.70.
300-meter hurdles: 3. Chase Sweger (FH) 1:08.05.
4x100-meter relay: 3. WHHS (James Hixon, Taylor Childers, Jacob Fields, Clay Campbell) 55.90.
4x200-meter relay: 3. WHHS (Grant Parsley, Jaden Youngblood, Meechi Britt, Morgan Hammond) 1:47.85.
4x400-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Steven Myers, Joshua Downey, Nathan Goodpaster, Matthias Jones) 4:04.92.
4x800-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Jon Eades, Matthias Jones, Joshua Downey, Griffin Staude) 9:04.00.
High jump: 3. Jeffery Parker (WH) 4-08.
Long jump: 1. Dillon Withers (WH) 17-11.50, 8. Tyler Withers (WH) 15-07.
Triple jump: 1. Tyler Withers (WH) 35-00.
Shot put: 2. James Hixon (WH) 39-02, 3. Parks Pressley (FH) 33-05, 5. Jacob Fields (WH) 30-02.
Discus throw: 2. James Hixon (WH) 135-06, 3. Taylor Childers (WH) 100-05, 5. Parks Pressley (FH) 78-02.
2x50-meter relay unified: 1. FHS (Chase Sweger, Will Lairson) 14.30, 2. WHHS (Jaden Youngblood, Morgan Hammond) 14.50.
Long jump unified: 1. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, Dillon Withers) 25-09.
Shot put unified: 2. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, James Hixon) 58-05, 3. FHS (Will Lairson, Parks Pressley) 55-06.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.