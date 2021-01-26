Western Hills boys basketball team bounced back from Friday’s loss at Franklin County with a win Tuesday over Anderson County, and WHHS coach Geoff Cody liked what he saw from his team.
“It feels good to win,” Cody said after his team’s 70-64 home victory. “The effort was a lot better tonight than it was Friday night against Franklin County. That’s what we talked about when we watched film yesterday. You have to play with that kind of effort every night.”
Western Hills got three 3-pointers from Austin Stone and two from Zach Semones in the first quarter, and WHHS led 17-12 when the period ended.
Anderson (2-4) rallied in the second quarter, and when Tristian Staley hit a 3 just before the buzzer, the Bearcats led 32-30 at halftime.
Anderson’s last lead was 34-32 with 6:31 left in the third quarter. A layup by Walter Campbell and a 3-pointer by Semones put the Wolverines up 37-34, and they didn’t trail again.
Western Hills’ lead was 44-40 going into the final period, and its largest lead was 11 points twice in the fourth quarter.
“They ran some man and zone,” Semones said about the Bearcats’ defense in the second half. “We looked to the wings and tried to pass the ball as quick as we could. That makes the defense work.
“Then we were hitting our threes, and when you hit your threes that leaves the post open, and we have Eric (Gabbard) and Walter to make shots there.”
The Wolverines had seven players score with four in double figures. Semones led WHHS with 20 points.
“We had some guys step up huge and get great experience tonight,” Cody said. “Austin, a freshman, hit three threes in the first quarter and scored 12 points off the bench. Jake Dicken, another freshmen, hit two threes and a couple of big free throws in the fourth quarter.
“It was good to see Zach hit some threes, and Walter does what Walter does. He had a big second quarter, and Eric had a great fourth quarter. He scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter.”
Carson Wooldridge led Anderson in scoring with 23 points, and Staley finished with 18.
The Wolverines had good balance on offense. Semones finished the game with four 3-pointers accounting for 12 of his 20 points. Gabbard and Stone both finished with 13 points, and Campbell chipped in 12 points.
“If someone is hot to start the game and the other team starts defending him heavily and he can’t score, we don’t have to worry and wait,” Semones said his team’s balance. “We have someone else who can score.”
Western Hills’ next game is Friday at Model.
ANDERSON CO. (64) — Grayson Shouse 6, Carson Wooldridge 20, Nate Newton 6, Tristian Staley 18, Gabe Lewitt 14.
WESTERN HILLS (70) — Kolton Perkins 2, Austin Stone 13 Noah Smith 2, Walter Campbell 12, Zach Semones 20, Jake Dicken 8, Eric Gabbard 13.
