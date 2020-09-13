After a scoreless first quarter, Western Hills' football team scored 27 points in the second quarter on its way to a 39-0 win Friday at Paris.
Leading 27-0 at halftime, WHHS scored a touchdown in each of the last two quarters.
Jacob Fields and Gilead Galloway both scored two touchdowns. Fields' touchdown runs covered 5 and 10 yards, and Galloway's went 1 and 17 yards.
Jaden Youngblood scored on a 9-yard run, and Jason Rogers returned an interception 85 yards for another score.
Jack Caldwell connected on three extra points.
Jeffery Parker led the Wolverines with 8.5 tackles, and Dylan McGaughey had two sacks.
Western Hills (1-0) plays Friday at Frankfort.
