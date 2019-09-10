FC-WH Volleyball
Western Hills' Amelia Wilson (4) watches the ball go over the net after Franklin County's Linley Long (9) and Natalie Dufour (11) return a shot during Tuesday's match at FCHS. Watching the play are WHHS' Savannah Kennedy (14), Sydney Mellon (9) and Nikki Shouse (23). Western Hills won 3-0. (Linda Younkin)

Western Hills came into Tuesday's volleyball match with Franklin County fresh off winning the Metcalfe County Slam Jam Tournament Saturday.

WHHS kept the momentum going, defeating Franklin County 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-16) at FCHS.

"We were missing a few serves," WHHS coach Kristi Buffenmyer said. "I think nerves got the best of us early, but I was glad to see us settle down and settle into the game."

The Lady Wolverines led by six points late in the first set, only to see FCHS pull within a point a 19-18.

Sideout gave WHHS a 20-18 lead, and Western Hills closed out the set with Nikki Shouse serving for the last five points.

The Lady Wolverines were in control in the second set, going ahead 20-9 and keeping the lead in double digits the rest of the set.

"Western Hills is a good team," FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. "They played great tonight. They made very few mistakes, and they had a great student section. They came ready to play."

The third set was close in the early stages with Western Hills pulling away late for the win.

Franklin County (6-11) doesn't play again until Monday when the Lady Flyers host another district opponent, Great Crossing, at 7:30 p.m.

"I saw things I liked," Adkins said. "We're still trying to figure out the rotation, who the six best are that need to be out there."

WHHS (12-5) plays at George Rogers Clark Thursday.

"The kids played great," Buffenmyer said. "They're playing well together right now. We made a few mistakes, but no one has a perfect match.

"They pick each other up and keep going, and that's all I can ask for."

