Western Hills came into Tuesday's volleyball match with Franklin County fresh off winning the Metcalfe County Slam Jam Tournament Saturday.
WHHS kept the momentum going, defeating Franklin County 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-16) at FCHS.
"We were missing a few serves," WHHS coach Kristi Buffenmyer said. "I think nerves got the best of us early, but I was glad to see us settle down and settle into the game."
The Lady Wolverines led by six points late in the first set, only to see FCHS pull within a point a 19-18.
Sideout gave WHHS a 20-18 lead, and Western Hills closed out the set with Nikki Shouse serving for the last five points.
The Lady Wolverines were in control in the second set, going ahead 20-9 and keeping the lead in double digits the rest of the set.
"Western Hills is a good team," FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. "They played great tonight. They made very few mistakes, and they had a great student section. They came ready to play."
The third set was close in the early stages with Western Hills pulling away late for the win.
Franklin County (6-11) doesn't play again until Monday when the Lady Flyers host another district opponent, Great Crossing, at 7:30 p.m.
"I saw things I liked," Adkins said. "We're still trying to figure out the rotation, who the six best are that need to be out there."
WHHS (12-5) plays at George Rogers Clark Thursday.
"The kids played great," Buffenmyer said. "They're playing well together right now. We made a few mistakes, but no one has a perfect match.
"They pick each other up and keep going, and that's all I can ask for."