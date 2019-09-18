Western Hills’ volleyball team has had a busy schedule lately, playing 15 matches in the past 11 days.
WHHS capped that run with a 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-8) win over Frankfort Wednesday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
“This is my senior year,” WHHS’ Savannah Kennedy said. “We have five seniors who have played together all four years, and coming into this game we were very excited.
“We heard Frankfort had improved a lot, and it showed in the game. We were excited to come here and play.”
“A district game is a district game,” WHHS senior Amelia Wilson said. “We started out running quick sets and tandems a lot. This seemed like a good night to do that.”
The strategy was to run a quicker offense and serve a variety of zones, and it seemed to work.
Western Hills was ahead 7-2 in the first set when Kinley Slone served for six straight points and a 13-2 lead. WHHS extended its advantage to 13 points at 20-7, and Lexi Taylor served for the last five points.
The Lady Panthers stayed within striking distance through much of the second set, but with WHHS leading 13-8, Alexa Barker served for seven straight points and a 20-8 lead.
The third set was much like the first.
“These girls have the talent, but they don’t believe in themselves,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said of her team. “It’s a mentality.”
The Lady Wolverines’ recent schedule included two tournaments. They won the Metcalfe County Slam Jam Tournament on Sept. 7 and were runners-up in the Ovarian Cancer Awareness Tournament they hosted Saturday.
Now 17-9 and tied with Bryan Station for the most wins among 11th Region teams, WHHS doesn’t play again until Tuesday at East Jessamine.
“We knew we had the experience,” Kennedy said about the team’s success. “We returned everyone in our starting lineup from last year, so we came in knowing what each other could do, what our strengths and weaknesses are. This may be even better than we thought.”
FHS (3-10) plays tonight at St. Francis in Louisville, and the Lady Panthers are hosting the Frankfort Invitational Saturday. The nine-team tournament will be played at Kentucky State.