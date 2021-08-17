Frankfort’s volleyball team was in contention the whole match — Western Hills bent but didn’t break, and Tuesday’s season opener for both teams ended with WHHS winning 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-15) at Western Hills’ Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.

“We struggled a little bit, but we were right there,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said. “We’re definitely a different team than we have been in the past.”

The Lady Wolverines led 17-14 in the first game before pulling away late to win by eight points, 25-17.

FHS led by two points, 20-18, in the second game before Western Hills went ahead by two, the last time at 24-22.

The Lady Panthers battled back to tie the game at 24-24, but WHHS scored the last two points to win the game.

WHHS coach Scott Hudson was pleased with his team’s play in the first game, but said the Lady Wolverines reverted in the second game.

“We went with some bad habits, and we’ve been working the last couple weeks to break those bad habits,” Hudson said. “We’ve talked about those bad habits and how they can cost you in a game.

“But we stayed with it. When we fell behind, we didn’t fall completely apart. We stayed with it, and that was good to see.”

Frankfort was within three points midway through the third game, but the Lady Wolverines didn’t let FHS get any closer and ended up winning by 10 to clinch the match.

“What’s so frustrating is we feel we’re finally able to be competitive in the district,” Butts said.

The Lady Panthers will have another chance to show that competitiveness next week when they play two more district matches on the road, traveling to Great Crossing Monday and Franklin County Tuesday.

Before that they play at Boyle County Thursday and at the Berea Invitational Saturday.

WHHS plays at Lafayette Wednesday and at Franklin County Aug. 26.

