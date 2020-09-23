092420.VB-WHShouse-FHHancock_ly.JPG

Frankfort's Pauli Hancock (7) sets the ball as Western Hills' Nikki Shouse waits for the hit during Tuesday's match at WHHS. Western Hills won 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-6). (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Frankfort High’s volleyball team had a strong start in Tuesday’s match at Western Hills, but the Lady Panthers dropped their district opener 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-6).

“We have a good skills team,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said. “This is a solid team with skills, but tonight we had a mental breakdown.

“We played not to lose instead of playing to win. Once the light bulb comes on and their energy matches their skills, they’re going to absolutely impress people. This is a good squad.”

Tuesday was Western Hills’ fourth match in four days, and coach Scott Hudson thought that affected his team’s play.

“They’re tired,” he said. “They were slower tonight. This was an opportunity to change some people, move things around.

“It’s good to put people in different positions, but it can cause a little confusion as well.”

WHHS (7-2) played two matches on the road Saturday, at Barren County and Grayson County, and on Monday the Lady Wolverines traveled to Madison Central.

Western Hills was in a tight battle in the first set Tuesday but gradually pulled away to improve to 2-0 in the district.

“We woke up a little bit,” Hudson said. “The girls moved and talked a little more every set, and by the third set they were awake.”

FHS (1-5) continues district play Thursday at Franklin County. WHHS plays at Owen County Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription