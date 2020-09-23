Frankfort High’s volleyball team had a strong start in Tuesday’s match at Western Hills, but the Lady Panthers dropped their district opener 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-6).
“We have a good skills team,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said. “This is a solid team with skills, but tonight we had a mental breakdown.
“We played not to lose instead of playing to win. Once the light bulb comes on and their energy matches their skills, they’re going to absolutely impress people. This is a good squad.”
Tuesday was Western Hills’ fourth match in four days, and coach Scott Hudson thought that affected his team’s play.
“They’re tired,” he said. “They were slower tonight. This was an opportunity to change some people, move things around.
“It’s good to put people in different positions, but it can cause a little confusion as well.”
WHHS (7-2) played two matches on the road Saturday, at Barren County and Grayson County, and on Monday the Lady Wolverines traveled to Madison Central.
Western Hills was in a tight battle in the first set Tuesday but gradually pulled away to improve to 2-0 in the district.
“We woke up a little bit,” Hudson said. “The girls moved and talked a little more every set, and by the third set they were awake.”
FHS (1-5) continues district play Thursday at Franklin County. WHHS plays at Owen County Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.