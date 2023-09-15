The Frankfort Christian Academy volleyball team is going through a rebuilding stage after most of last year’s starters graduated.

091523.WHHS Fint_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Mallory Fint serves during Thursday's match against The Frankfort Christian Academy at TFCA. WHHS won 2-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

TFCA hosted Western Hills in a best-of-three match Thursday with WHHS winning 2-0 (25-4, 25-3).

091523.TFCA Sebastian_ly.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Makayla Sebastian goes up for the ball during Thursday's home match against Western Hills. WHHS won 2-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

