Western Hills’ volleyball team defeated Shelby County 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-16) Tuesday in Shelbyville.
The victory improves WHHS’ record to 21-9.
The Lady Wolverines play again today, hosting Anderson County at 7:30 p.m.
