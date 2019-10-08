Western Hills’ volleyball team defeated Shelby County 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-16) Tuesday in Shelbyville.

The victory improves WHHS’ record to 21-9.

The Lady Wolverines play again today, hosting Anderson County at 7:30 p.m.

