Western Hills’ volleyball team was runner-up in the Ovarian Cancer Awareness Tournament it hosted Saturday at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
WHHS went 3-3 on the day, losing to Henry County 2-0 (21-14, 21-14), Eminence 2-1 (15-21, 21-16, 15-8) and Lexington Catholic 2-0 (21-18, 21-17), and defeating Shelby County 2-1 (18-21, 23-21, 15-7), Eminence 2-1 (19-21, 22-20, 17-15) and Barren County 2-0 (21-5, 21-14).
Western Hills (16-8) hosts Lexington Catholic, which won Saturday’s tournament, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.