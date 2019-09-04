The score may not have been what the Western Hills volleyball team wanted, but the Lady Wolverines’ play was what coach Kristi Buffenmyer was looking for.
WHHS lost to Tates Creek 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-11) Wednesday at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
“I’m really proud of the kids,” Buffenmyer said. “I told them in the locker room I could tell by the looks on their faces that they had some disappointments tonight.
“They’re going to bounce back and learn from it. They’re not going to hold their heads down.”
The first two sets were close early, with Tates Creek pulling away both times.
“We were right there,” Buffenmyer said. “It was 13-13, 14-14 in the first set. We don’t have a really big hitter, but our defense was phenomenal. It kept the ball alive, but we didn’t find the open holes.”
The Lady Wolverines (5-5) battled injuries in the early part of the season, but they were at full strength for the first time this year when they defeated Lexington Christian 3-0 last week.
“The second set was the same,” Buffenmyer said. “It was 11-11, 12-12. They know they can do it. They’re there, and they’ve shown themselves how good they can play.”
WHHS (5-5) plays at home today against Boyle County at 7:30 p.m. and is competing in the Metcalfe County Slam Jam Tournament Saturday.
“Boyle County plays at a much slower pace,” Buffenmyer said. “Tates Creek is the fastest team we’ve played so far, and we’ve played some pretty good teams.
“We have Boyle County tomorrow; we go to Metcalfe County this weekend. We’ll use this to get going.”