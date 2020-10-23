Western Hills logo

Western Hills' volleyball team lost the championship match of the 41st District Tournament 3-0 to Great Crossing Thursday at WHHS.

Great Crossing (12-6) won 25-17, 25-7, 25-19.

Western Hills (16-8) will play Henry Clay Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament. The match will be played at Henry Clay (17-3), which won the 42nd District final 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-20) over Bryan Station Thursday.

