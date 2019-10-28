Western Hills’ volleyball season ended Monday night with a 3-1 (25-17, 25-27, 25-18, 25-23) loss at Madison Southern in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament.
“They really played well,” WHHS coach Kristi Buffenmyer said of her team. “Southern has some pretty big hitters. It was kind of like with Great Crossing. We couldn’t get in a net war with them.
“When we forced them to make mistakes and hit to the open spot, we were right there with them. We played with heart, soul, grit and determination.
“I’m proud of them. They love each other and they play for each other, and you can’t ask for more than that from a team.”
After losing the first set, WHHS won the second set to tie the match.
In the third set, Buffenmyer said, some questionable calls affected her team.
“It really slowed our momentum, and we couldn’t recover,” she said. “We were down 11 in the third set and came back and made the score respectable. That’s just grit and determination.”
The Lady Wolverines trailed 23-22 in the fourth set when they got the ball and tied the score, but Madison Southern got the ball on a sideout and scored the last two points for the win.
It’s the first regional tournament victory for the Lady Eagles.
“We just got beat,” Buffenmyer said. “We didn’t beat ourselves. We kept the ball in play, we were just outmanned at the net.”
WHHS ends the season with a 24-13 record. Madison Southern (28-4) plays Henry Clay, a 3-0 winner over Tates Creek, today at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals at Tates Creek.
Western Hills graduates four seniors off this year’s team — Savannah Kennedy, Sydney Mellon, Jasmine Moore and Kinley Slone.
Monday's match closed out Buffenmyer's 25 years as Western Hills' coach. She announced her retirement from coaching prior to the season.