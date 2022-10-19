102022.VBall-Western Hills_ly.jpg

Western Hills volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point against Great Crossing Wednesday in the 41st District tournament. From left are Gabby Shelton, Rylan Lambert, Sarah Quarles (11), Olivia Barker (6), Mallory Fint (13) and Abigail Stout (32). Great Crossing won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Western Hills’ volleyball team played Great Crossing twice in the regular season and lost both matches, so the Lady Wolverines knew what they were up against Wednesday in the 41st District tournament.

Facing the Lady Warhawks in the semifinals at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium, WHHS stayed close for three sets but lost 3-0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-22).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription