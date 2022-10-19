Western Hills volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point against Great Crossing Wednesday in the 41st District tournament. From left are Gabby Shelton, Rylan Lambert, Sarah Quarles (11), Olivia Barker (6), Mallory Fint (13) and Abigail Stout (32). Great Crossing won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills’ volleyball team played Great Crossing twice in the regular season and lost both matches, so the Lady Wolverines knew what they were up against Wednesday in the 41st District tournament.
Facing the Lady Warhawks in the semifinals at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium, WHHS stayed close for three sets but lost 3-0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-22).
Great Crossing will play Franklin County for the district championship Thursday at 6 p.m. with both teams advancing to the 11th Region tournament next week.
“We saw what we wanted to see,” WHHS coach Scott Hudson said. “It’s been different struggles all season. We talked before the match that a lot of people were doubting we could win based on our record.
“We talked about this being the chance to show people we can play the game of volleyball. I’m proud of them. They left it out on the court, and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
Great Crossing (26-7) trailed WHHS early in the first set before taking a 10-9 lead. The Lady Warhawks put together a five-point run, good for a 15-10 advantage, and they outscored Western Hills 10-5 the rest of the way to claim the first match.
The second set was a different story.
Hills took an early lead, and after Great Crossing pulled within a point at 13-12, the Lady Wolverines grabbed a 22-16 lead.
Ahead 24-17, WHHS saw Great Crossing score the last nine points of the set to win it 26-24.
The Lady Warhawks went out to a 12-7 advantage in the third set, but Western Hills battled to take a 14-13 lead and never trailed by more than three points the rest of the set.
“Once they went ahead we didn’t give up, and that’s been a problem all season,” Hudson said.
WHHS ends its season at 5-23.
“We had a lot of returning juniors on the floor tonight,” Hudson said. “We’re going to start off where we left off. That’s our plan.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.