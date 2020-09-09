Western Hills logo

Playing its first game under first-year head coach Scott Hudson, Western Hills' volleyball team defeated Boyle County 25-19, 25-12, 25-11 Tuesday in Danville.

The Lady Wolverines (1-0) play their next match Thursday at Lexington Catholic.

