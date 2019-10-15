Western Hills’ volleyball team took the win over Frankfort Tuesday, but both coaches came away feeling good about their teams.
WHHS won at home 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-6) in the final regular-season district match for both teams.
“Our kids have played together for four years,” WHHS coach Kristi Buffenmyer said. “They anticipate each other’s moves, they know where to go on the court, and they’ve gotten better from July 2018 until October 2019 because it’s the exact same lineup.
“Anything can happen in any game, and the score’s not indicative of Frankfort’s play. They played well.”
The Lady Panthers stayed with Western Hills in the early stages of all three sets, and there was prolonged play on several points before WHHS pulled away.
“The score for sure is not a sign of how we played,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said. “Honestly we are leaps and bounds from where we started.
“When you see the swings and the blocks, the things they’re doing now, I’m proud of them.”
WHHS (23-10) was leading 13-6 in the second game when it outscored Frankfort 12-1 to take the game.
The Lady Wolverines had a 10-point run in the third game to take control, going from an 11-5 lead to a 21-6 advantage.
“What Frankfort is doing is what Western Hills did in 1995,” Buffenmyer said. “Do whatever it takes to get the ball over the net, make the other team make plays and wait for them to make mistakes. That’s the way you build a program.”
Tuesday was Senior Night for WHHS, which honored its seniors in a ceremony prior to the varsity match. This year’s seniors are Savannah Kennedy, Sydney Mellon, Jasmine Moore, Kinley Slone and Amelia Wilson.
The Lady Wolverines’ final match of the regular season will be at home Thursday against Woodford County.
Frankfort (10-17) closes out the regular season Thursday at Anderson County.
The 41st District Tournament will be played next week at Franklin County. The district tournament meeting to finalize the schedule will be this weekend.