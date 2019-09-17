Western Hills’ volleyball team hosted the Ovarian Cancer Awareness tournament Saturday with a goal of raising $1,000.
When the tournament was finished, more than $5,000 had been donated.
“It was a combination of what Melissa (Benton) raised with Facebook donations and what we did here,” WHHS volleyball coach Kristi Buffenmyer said.
“It’s super exciting all we were able to do as a community and volleyball community. I really feel good about what we raised and what we were able to accomplish.”
Benton is a Frankfort resident who has stage IV ovarian cancer. She was at the tournament along with members of her health care team from Baptist Health in Lexington from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During that time she answered questions and told the story of her history with the disease.
The money was raised for the Baptist Health Oncology Department and will be used to help women who can’t pay for treatment, housing, transportation and other necessities.
“Melissa was able to speak to everyone in attendance,” Buffenmyer said. “When she told her story, all nine teams were there, their families, the coaching staffs.
“The story was to bring awareness to ovarian cancer and that women need to get this checked out. Melissa said she’s in treatment with women in their 20s through to their 80s.”
Benton came back to WHHS Saturday night to see the Lady Wolverines play Lexington Catholic in the championship match.
Lexington Catholic won 2-0 (21-18, 21-17).
“I can’t say enough about Scott (Hudson) and how he ran the tournament as smoothly as he did,” Buffenmyer said about her assistant coach. “He did a phenomenal job, and our parents and volleyball community at Western Hills did a great job.”
Midway University’s volleyball team provided the support crew, taking care of the scoring, tracking and flip cards and working as line judges.
With this year’s tournament completed, WHHS is looking toward next year.
“We plan on doing another tournament next year,” Buffenmyer said, “and we’re kicking around some ideas.
“The plan is each year at Western Hills to have a tournament that brings awareness and support to some sort of health or mental health issue.”