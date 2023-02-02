Western Hills’ Walter Campbell scored 38 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Wolverines defeated Scott County 83-68 Wednesday at WHHS.

Walter Campbell went 12-for-13 from the free throw line and 10-for-16 from the field, including 2-for-2 on 3-pointers.

