Playing baseball with Bluegrass Express this summer didn’t leave Western Hills’ Brandon Webb much time for golf.
That wasn’t a problem Tuesday.
Webb, a senior, shot an even-par 70 at Juniper Hill Golf Course to finish tied for third in the Flyer Classic.
WHHS finished with a team score of 329, and host Franklin County shot 323. FCHS was led by senior Camden Good’s 74.
This is Webb’s second year on the Wolverine golf team.
“I was sitting at home one day watching the U.S. Open, and it made me think about when I was little and I’d go play golf with my grandpa all the time,” Webb said. “I got me thinking about playing again, and I decided to play with my high school team.
“I think I’ve dropped 20 strokes since last year.”
While Webb didn’t play competitive golf this summer, he did practice when he didn’t have baseball on his schedule.
Good’s summer schedule included about six golf tournaments.
“It’s been a busy summer,” he said. “I’ve gotten better. The past couple of weeks I’ve struggled a little bit, but it’s been pretty good.
“I didn’t know if I’d play today. I was sore and stuff, and I didn’t play great. I got off to a good start, and it kind of fell apart at the end.”
For Webb, the best part of his game Tuesday was his wedge play.
“From 100 to 130 yards was key for me today,” he said. “Today I was dialed in from there, and I only missed two greens.”
“For a guy who’s been on the team less than two years to make the all-tournament team, I wish we had him for two more years,” WHHS coach Adam Nicholson said. “That’s incredible, and he’s a natural athlete.”
Jackson Whitaker posted a 76 for WHHS. Despite struggling the last two holes, the 76 tied Whitaker’s best score for 18 holes.
“He’s not happy, but he had a heck of a round,” Nicholson said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Louisville Trinity won the tournament with a score of 289, and Grant County was runner-up at 294.
Grant County’s Tyler Mitts was medalist with a two-under par 68, and defending champion Alex Hadden of Henry County was second with a 69.
The Flyer Classic was Franklin County’s third tournament in less than a week.
“The guys played well, and we’ve improved every tournament we’ve played in,” FCHS coach Kevin Hall said.
“I want to thank Kirk (Schooley) and his staff,” Hall said of the Juniper Hill golf pro. “They’re more accommodating every year, and the course was in such good shape.
“That’s one reason we like to have the tournament here. It’s much more community oriented.”
The players with the five lowest scores were named to the all-tournament team. Because of a tie, six players made the team.
They were Webb, Hadden, Mitts, Derek Limberg of Trinity, Justin Gabbard of Highlands and Logan McCormick of Montgomery County.
Franklin County plays Sayre in its conference opener Thursday at Tates Creek Golf Club.
Western Hills’ next match is Tuesday at Juniper Hill against Anderson County.
FRANKLIN CO. (323) — Camden Good 74, Sawyer Hulette 80, Abe VanHouten 82, Will Dowler 87, Will Logan 103.
WESTERN HILLS (329) — Brandon Webb 70, Jackson Whitaker 76, Carter Smith 91, Jaxson Hill 92, Tommy Quarles 97.
FCHS INDIVIDUALS — Ben Bevington 103, Zach Perry 110.