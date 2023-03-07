030823_JacksonWhitakerSigning_submitted.jpeg

Western Hills senior Jackson Whitaker, seated first from right, recently signed to play golf at Midway University. Whitaker is seated between his parents, Dusty and Kevin Whitaker. At far left is his sister, Meadow Whitaker, and standing is Midway men's golf coach Otis Smith. (Photo submitted)

Jackson Whitaker, 18, a senior at Western Hills, has signed to play golf at Midway University. Whitaker started playing golf at WHHS when he was in the sixth grade.

Parents: Kevin and Dusty Whitaker

