Western Hills logo

Western Hills senior Jackson Whitaker tied for 13th place at Shelby County's Rocket invitational golf tournament Wednesday at Weissinger Hills.

Whitaker shot a six-over par 78 to tie for 13th place. Also playing for WHHS were Griffin Hurst, who tied for 61st place with a score of 93, and Reagan Hunter who shot 97 to tie for 70th place.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription