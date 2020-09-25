Western Hills’ football team came into the week with a 2-0 record, fresh off a 28-26 win at Frankfort that wasn’t decided until the final play of the game.
The Wolverines were preparing for Friday’s game against Pineville, when they would celebrate Senior Night and play their first game on their new synthetic turf field.
WHHS had to switch opponents midweek, and by the end of the week there was no game at all.
In a season where COVID-19 changes the landscape almost daily, Western Hills was the last local team to be quarantined because the virus.
The first was Franklin County, which found out last weekend a player on the team had tested positive. Late Wednesday afternoon, Frankfort High received the same news about one of its players.
Thursday morning, Western Hills found out it wouldn’t be playing this week due to playing a team last Friday with a positive test result.
Miller said Friday no players on his team have tested positive for COVID that he’s aware of at this time.
“It’s been a crazy, crazy week,” Miller said Friday afternoon. “We were going to play Pineville, and we started out bringing them (the players) in Saturday to watch game film from the Frankfort game.
“The staff was preparing Saturday and Sunday, and on Monday we found out Pineville couldn’t play because of COVID issues.”
On Tuesday, Western Hills picked up the game with Shelby County, which had been scheduled to play at Franklin County Friday.
“I’m watching a lot of film on Shelby County so we can prepare for them Tuesday and Wednesday,” Miller said, “and Thursday morning we get a call from the health department, and we lose the game with Shelby also.”
Western Hills met with the Franklin County Health Department Thursday evening.
The team is quarantined through Oct. 2, and all players will be released from quarantine on Oct. 3 as long as they are symptom free.
The health department can make exceptions to the quarantine for players who did not play in or attend the Frankfort game.
WHHS won’t be able to play its district opener against Mercer County Oct. 2, but the game has been moved to Oct. 30 with the Titans traveling to Western Hills.
If there are no other changes or stoppages, Western Hills will be able to play all four of its district games, starting with its return Oct. 9 at Henry County.
That would be followed by a home game Oct. 16 against DeSales, a game Oct. 23 at the Christian Academy of Louisville and the Oct. 30 game with Mercer County.
To play Mercer County on Oct. 30, the Wolverines dropped their game with East Jessamine.
“That’s one of those changes that had to be made to play our district games the best way we can and hopefully get to the playoffs,” Miller said.
Miller, who is also Western Hills’ athletic director, said if there is a district game that can’t be played, it will count as a win and a loss for each team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.