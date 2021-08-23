Western Hills’ girls soccer team cruised to the championship of the Capital City Classic, beating Shelby County 8-2 in the title match Saturday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

Maddie Muller scored three goals for a hat trick, and she also had two assists. Ella Davis scored twice for WHHS, and Anna Lodmell, Kennedy Carter and Mackinley Sharp each had a goal.

Carter and Maggie Richardson both had two assists for the Lady Wolverines, and Davis had one.

In the third-place match, Franklin County defeated Frankfort 1-0 with Jayden Dummitt scoring the game’s only goal off an assist from Avery Sanford. Anna Stivers had the shutout in goal.

Richardson was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Other local players named to the all-tournament team were Davis, Lodmell, Elizabeth Judy and Leah Hibbitts of WHHS, Sanford and Dummitt of FCHS, and Lily Wainscott and Caroline Miklavcic of Frankfort.

