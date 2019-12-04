Western Hills’ wrestling team opened its season Saturday, hosting the Wolverine Duals.
WHHS junior Richard Greenwell, wrestling in the 170-pound weight class, went 4-1 at the event and has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Greenwell has been wrestling for five years and advanced to the state tournament last year, his first time going to state.
Greenwell is the son of Chad and Missy Greenwell.
SJ: What do you like about wrestling?
Greenwell: I like that you’re on your own. You can’t blame anyone else. If you lose it’s because of you, and if you win it’s because of you and the hard work you’ve put in.
SJ: If you were going to compete in another sport, what would it be?
Greenwell: I might run track at the end of the season, and maybe football. Track could help me stay in shape and get faster. Football, you do a lot of work in the weight room, and it’s fun to play football. I played in elementary school.
SJ: Who has had the greatest influence on your athletic career?
Greenwell: Probably my dad. He got me into playing football when I was in elementary school, and when I stopped playing football he was the one who got me into wrestling.
SJ: Your father is an assistant coach with Western Hills’ wrestling team. Is it hard having your father as a coach?
Greenwell: Sometimes because my dad is harder on me than anyone else.
SJ: What goals have your set for this wrestling season?
Greenwell: I want to make it to state. I’d like to place in the top eight and at least win some matches while I’m there.