Western Hills' wrestling team won the Section 5 duals tournament Tuesday, defeating Spencer County 48-33 in Taylorsville.

The victory puts the Wolverines in the Small School State Duals Saturday at Union County.

"This year we're very excited as they only took the winner from each sectional instead of the top two, so that makes us one of the six top small school teams in the state," WHHS coach Sean Wilkins said.

The change in the number of teams advancing to state duals was made because of COVID.

Posting wins for Western Hills Tuesday were Joe Sanderson (106-pound weight class), Kelton Bailey (113), Alex Whitt (126), Jeffery Parker (152), Baylor Brooker (160), Michael Sparrow (170), Colin O'Brien (195) and Gabe Goodpaster (220).

"After the emotional roller coaster of the City Championship win Monday, to turn around and perform Tuesday is awesome," Wilkins said.

