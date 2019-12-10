Short-handed because of illness and injuries, Western Hills’ wrestling team went 0-5 at the Oldham County Super Duals Saturday.

WHHS’ Jeffery Parker and Cameron Purvis both went undefeated at 5-0. Colin O’Brien was 3-2, Richard Greenwell and Ethan Franklin were both 2-1, Brayden Barnes finished 2-2, and Baylor Brooker went 2-3.

The Wolverines went 1-1 at tri-team dual meet last week at Spencer County.

Kelton Bailey, Brooker and Greenwell were undefeated at 2-0, O’Brien was 1-0, and Alex Whitt, James Rhody, Barnes and Purvis went 1-1.

Western Hills will compete in Frankfort Duals Saturday at Franklin County.

