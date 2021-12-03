Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ wrestling team hosted the Wolverine Duals Nov. 27 to open its season.

Competing in Pool A, WHHS defeated Knox Central 38-30, Holmes 43-24 and North Hardin 37-36 and lost to Boyle County 48-33.

The Wolverines lost a three-way tie to Holmes and Boyle County due to tie-break criteria.

In single elimination, WHHS lost to Ohio County 36-35.

Colin O’Brien, Kelton Bailey and Alex Whitt all went 5-0 for Western Hills, and Baylor Brooker and Michael Sparrow went 3-2.

“We had two injuries sustained during the meet and another DQ’d for the remainder of the tournament,” WHHS coach Sean House said. “We started the day with two holes and ended with five holes in our lineup. Despite the holes we wrestled hard and competed.”

WHHS is competing in the Oldham Super Duals Saturday.           

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription