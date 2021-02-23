The Western Hills wrestling team’s roller-coaster season is on an upswing after the Wolverines won the City Championship Monday at WHHS.
Western Hills defeated Franklin County 60-24 to win the title for what WHHS coach Sean Wilkins said is the first time in program history.
“I felt good about the kids’ leadership with our seniors, Richard (Greenwell), Jeffery (Parker) and Perrin (Whitt),” Wilkins said about his team coming into the match.
“I was concerned about a lack of practice coming in. We’ve had so many cancellations the last two or three weeks fighting COVID and storms. We’ve not had a lot of mat time, but with the kids I have I wasn’t as worried. Since we’d never won this, I’m always worried.”
The WHHS wrestling team had to pause because of COVID issues in early January and returned to action for two tournaments before winter storms hit last week.
“We have a lot of experience, a lot of returning wrestlers,” Wilkins said. “It helped.”
Besides the seniors, other wrestlers who have at least two years of experience are Kelton Bailey, Colin O’Brien, Alex Whitt, Baylor Brooker, James Rhody, Michael Sparrow and Britton Franklin.
“We have a lot of returning leaders, especially in the heavier weight classes, 152 and up,” Wilkins said.
Perrin Whitt, wrestling in the 132-pound weight class, Parker (152) and Greenwell (182) all won by pins.
Out of the 14 weight classes, six were decided by forfeits. In the other weight classes, the winners all won by pinning their opponents.
Winning by pin for the Flyers were Davont Smith (120) and Malik Livingston (145).
“We are missing probably 10 to 12 high school kids who didn’t come out this year that had wrestled in the past,” FCHS coach J.J. Townsend said.
“The majority is because parents didn’t think they should wrestle this year, stuff like that,” he added, referring to COVID-19. “When you beat us, you’re basically beating a middle school squad.”
The Flyers have a junior and sophomore on the team, and the rest are freshmen or middle schoolers.
“We’re very, very young,” Townsend said. “These kids are young and inexperienced, but they have a lot of fight in them. A few years down the road this is going to pay off.”
Western Hills won the Section 5 duals tournament Tuesday at Spencer County. Because of cancellations, WHHS and Spencer were the only two teams in the tournament.
The Wolverines won 43-31 and advance to the Small School State Duals Saturday at Union County.
Monday’s results
103: Joe Sanderson (W) pinned Kaelin Jones.
113: Kelton Bailey (W) won by forfeit.
120: Davont Smith (F) pinned Alex Whitt.
126: Memphis Martin (F) won by forfeit.
132: Perrin Whitt (W) pinned Jonathan Smith.
138: Jeremy Walters (F) won by forfeit.
145: Malik Livingston (F) pinned James Rhody.
152: Jeffery Parker (W) pinned Trevon Martin.
160: Baylor Brooker (W) pinned Blanton Chailiaux.
170: Michael Sparrow (W) pinned Regan Noel.
182: Richard Greenwell (F) pinned Josh Lawrence.
195: Colin O’Brien (W) won by forfeit.
220: Gabe Goodpaster (W) won by forfeit.
285: Britton Franklin (W) won by forfeit.
