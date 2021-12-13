Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ wrestling team competed in the Frankfort Duals hosted by Franklin County Saturday. WHHS finished the day with a 4-1 dual record and finished in fifth place out of 15 teams.

The Wolverines started the day with victories over Madison Southern and Scott High School before falling to Bryan Station and finishing in second place in pool D. In the placement rounds WHHS defeated Covington Catholic and Spencer County to finish in fifth place.

“Because of the pandemic and volatile storms the night before, several teams were short handed,” WHHS coach Sean House said. “We had some guys missing and some others that had to step up into the lineup. Several young guys earned their first varsity victories: Manzeke Villagaray, Stephen Meyer, Huston Monarch, Carter Hudson and Gabriel Van Hoose.”

WHHS’ Kelton Bailey, Alex Whitt and Baylor Brooker all finished the day 5-0.

