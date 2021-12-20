Western Hills logo

The Western Hills wrestling team competed at Tates Creek in the Commodore Duals on Saturday. It was a round-robin dual tournament with Male, Tates Creek, Highlands, Wayne County, West Carter and Western Hills. Western Hills finished the day with a 3-2 record and placed third.

The day started for WHHS with lopsided losses against Male and Highlands. Hard-fought victories were earned over Tates Creek, Wayne County and West Carter with two of those victories being decided by tie-break criteria.

“As of now our lack of depth is being exposed,” WHHS coach Sean House said. “Between injuries and quarantines it is hard for us to compete against the larger teams. Hopefully we can get healthy over winter break.”

WHHS’ Baylor Brooker and Kelton Bailey finished 5-0 on the day. Alex Whitt finished 4-1, and Michael Sparrow finished at 3-2. Senior and first-year wrestler Aiden Stingle earned his first varsity victory.

Western Hills is off until Dec. 29 when it competes in the Spencer County Invitational. 

