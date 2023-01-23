The Western Hills and Franklin County swim teams competed in Shelby County’s Winter Invite Saturday at the Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center.

Western Hills’ Peyton Zinner won the girls 200-yard IM and was second in the 100-yard butterfly.

Swimming: Western Hills, Franklin County swimmers compete at Shelby Co. Winter Invitational — Jan. 21, 2023

+22 
+22 
012123_Swim_ShelbyCoInvitational_hb_Web-4.jpg
+22 
+22 
012123_Swim_ShelbyCoInvitational_hb_Web-1.jpg
+22 
+22 
012123_Swim_ShelbyCoInvitational_hb_Web-2.jpg
+22 
+22 
012123_Swim_ShelbyCoInvitational_hb_Web-3.jpg
+22 
+22 
012123_Swim_ShelbyCoInvitational_hb_Web-5.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription