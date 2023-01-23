Partly cloudy. High 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 1:55 am
Western Hills' Peyton Zinner swims the 100-yard butterfly during the Shelby County Winter Invitational Saturday at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Franklin County's Katie Sivinski swims the 200 yard IM during the Shelby County Winter Invitational Saturday at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Western Hills' Hunter Foster swims the 100 yard backstroke during the Shelby County Winter Invitational Saturday at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Franklin County's Logan Prewitt swims the 100 yard breaststroke during the Shelby County Winter Invitational Saturday at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The Western Hills and Franklin County swim teams competed in Shelby County’s Winter Invite Saturday at the Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center.
Western Hills’ Peyton Zinner won the girls 200-yard IM and was second in the 100-yard butterfly.
Western Hills finished seventh in the combined team scores, and FCHS was 10th.
Here are the results for the local swimmers.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: 7. FCHS (Olivia Adkins, Maggie McDonald, Savannah Salchli, Katie Sivinski) 2:29.95, 11. WHHS (Anna Moore, Sarah Lodmell, Layla Robinson, Maddie Smith) 2:38.46.
200-yard IM: 1. Peyton Zinner (WH) 2:29.77, 3. Katie Sivinski (FC) 2:47.87.
Western Hills' Brenna Jackson swims the 100-yard freestyle during the Shelby County Winter Invitational Saturday at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Western Hills' Layla Robinson swims the 100-yard butterfly during the Shelby County Winter Invitational Saturday at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Franklin County's Olivia Adkins swims the 100 yard backstroke during the Shelby County Winter Invitational Saturday at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Franklin County's Savannah Salchli swims the 100 yard breaststroke during the Shelby County Winter Invitational Saturday at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Franklin County and Western Hills swimmers competed in the Shelby County Winter Invitational Saturday at Clear Creek Park Family Activity Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
50-yard freestyle: 5. Brenna Jackson (WH) 29.09, 9. Katie Sivinski (FC) 29.40, 10. Layla Robinson (WH) 29.57, 16. Olivia Adkins (FC) 30.32, 17. Anna Moore (WH) 30.93, 22. Maggie McDonald (FC) 32.45, 40. Maddie Smith (WH) 37.74, 41. Savannah Salchli (FC) 37.95, 43. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 38.52, 46. Lauren Lodmell (WH) 39.57.
100-yard butterfly: 2. Peyton Zimmer (WH) 1:08.46, 2. Layla Robinson (WH) 1:09.09.
100-yard freestyle: 4. Brenna Jackson (WH) 1:05.40, 29. Lauren Lodmell (WH) 1:37.32.
500-yard freestyle: 10. Anna Moore (WH) 7:00.15, 11. Maddie Smith (WH) 7:38.08.
200-yard freestyle relay: 4. WHHS (Layla Robinson, Peyton Zinner, Anna Moore, Brenna Jackson) 2:01.32, 7. FCHS (Olivia Adkins, Maggie McDonald, Savannah Salchli, Katie Sivinski) 2:07.41.
100-yard backstroke: 9. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:16.45.
100-yard breaststroke: 20. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 1:53.78.
400-yard freestyle relay: 4. WHHS (Peyton Zinner, Brenna Jackson, Sarah Lodmell, Maddie Smith) 4:54.78.
BOYS
50-yard freestyle: 14. Hunter Foster (WH) 26.01, 22. Logan Prewitt (FC) 28.38.
100-yard backstroke: 3. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:03.74.
100-yard breaststroke: 19. Logan Prewitt (FC) 1:29.03.
