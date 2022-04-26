Western Hills' Sierra Weber slides into third base as Frankfort third baseman Kesha Gerow waits for the throw Tuesday at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium. WHHS won 16-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Addi Watson (33) is greeted at home plate by her teammates after hitting her second home run of the game Tuesday against Frankfort. WHHS won 16-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills’ softball team had a tough district outing Monday, but the Lady Wolverines didn’t dwell on it.
One day after losing 11-1 at Great Crossing, WHHS defeated Frankfort 16-0 Tuesday in another district game at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium.
“We didn’t play very well last night at Great Crossing,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said, “and I wondered how we’d bounce back. Being as young as we are, I was concerned about that, but we responded very well.”
Frankfort pitcher Sadie Dungan set the Lady Wolverines down in order in the top of the first inning, which ended with no score, but WHHS broke through with nine runs in the second.
“We squared up on the ball, and they made a few mistakes,” Redmon said, “but we did a good job of hitting the ball tonight.”
Addi Watson and Karington Briscoe both hit home runs in the second inning as WHHS racked up eight hits and FHS committed two errors.
Western Hills added a run in the third inning with a hit and three errors.
Frankfort threatened in the bottom of the third, loading the bases with a walk and two errors, but a strikeout and double play ended the FHS half of the inning with no runs scored. WHHS turned two double plays in the game.
The Lady Panthers’ last district game was April 20 against Franklin County with FCHS winning 2-0.
“We played Franklin County and lost 2-0,” FHS coach Katelyn Blair said. “We played great, and tonight we came out flat. We’re learning to get some consistency in our play. We’re a young team, and that’s part of it.”
Western Hills added six runs in the top of the fourth inning, three coming off Watson’s second home run of the game, and the game was called at the end of the inning.
Alli Jones pitched a complete game for the victory.
“She threw the ball really well tonight,” Redmon said, “and she did a good job getting them to hit a groundball to get out of that jam.”
Getting hits for WHHS were Watson with two home runs, Briscoe with a home run and single, Sierra Weber, Jones and Keeli Lightfoot each with two singles, Kaitlyn Cravens with a triple, Emma Tinsley with a double, and Kinsley Redmon with a base hit.
Caroline Miklavcic and Taylor Gaines both singled for Frankfort.
Both teams face district opponents in their next games. WHHS hosts Franklin County Wednesday, and Frankfort plays at home Thursday against Great Crossing.
