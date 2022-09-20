WeWannaPlay will host the Black Cat Golf Scramble Friday, Oct. 21, at Juniper Hill. Proceeds from the scramble are used to help defray fees for high school athletes at Frankfort High, Western Hills and Franklin County.

WeWannaPlay logo.png

The registration fee is $60 per player. Various levels of sponsorship are needed. Players and those interested in sponsoring the event should contact Anthony Russell at 502-330-8298 or email WeWannaPlayFrankfort@gmail.com.

