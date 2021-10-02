Western Hills came up just short Friday night at Mercer County losing 28-21.

Western Hills logo

Wolverines' quarterback Dylan Engler was 6-for-19 passing for 123 yards with one touchdown through the air on a 31-yard pass to Dylan Norton and another on the ground. He also threw four interceptions and was Hills' leading rusher with 66 yards on 13 carries.

Jason Rogers ran the ball twice for a total of 20 yards and a TD.

Greg Meyer connected on three extra point attempts.

On defense, Jacob Fields had 15 tackles and Rogers added 14. They each had one tackle for loss.

Western Hills (1-5) will host Henry County on Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription