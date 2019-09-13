Silhouetted against Friday’s full moon, a Paris fan in an orange foam cowboy hat said it all.
"Come on, fellas! All we need are four touchdowns and a field goal.”
Six seconds later, all the visiting Greyhounds needed were five touchdowns and a field goal after sophomore Meechi Britt returned an after-safety kick to put Western Hills up 37-0.
The Wolverines would go on to win 44-14, but the game was decided in one 60-second span of the third quarter.
Dylan Engler, a sophomore, connected with Kaden Moorman for a 49-yard touchdown. After setting up to kick the extra point, Engler picked up the snap and cut left to put WHHS up 30-0.
After Jack Caldwell’s kick put Paris inside its own 5, WHHS then forced the pivotal safety.
Engler completed five passes for 81 yards and rushed for 112 yards.
WHHS hosts Frankfort next Friday night.