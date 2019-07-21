The Western Hills girls basketball team's Coach Connie's Skills Camp, named for Connie Goins, will be Wednesday through Friday at WHHS.
The camp is open to girls and boys who will be in kindergarten through sixth grade in the fall.
The camp will be from 1-5 p.m., and doors will open at noon.
The cost is $50, and each child will receive a T-shirt and basketball.
Campers may register at the door.
For more information, contact Brandon Muravchick at 502-803-7109 or brandon.muravchick@franklin.kyschools.us.