Western Hills’ girls basketball team took a 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter, then withstood Madison Central’s rally to win 58-54 Tuesday in Richmond.
WHHS senior Maddie LeCompte scored a game-high 21 points to put her over 1,000 points for her career.
Kiana Mitchell, Lauren McGaughey and Kellen Kilgore all scored eight points for WHHS, followed by Leann Way with four points and Rachel Shropshire with three.
LeCompte had four assists and five steals, and McGaughey had eight rebounds.
Madison Central (4-6) had three players in double figures, led by Brianna Bierbaum with 16 points.
Western Hills (4-7) plays its next game at home Friday against Franklin County.