Western Hills’ softball team won 23 games this season, and Cynthia Stewart was the winning pitcher in 21 of those victories.
The senior has been named the Most Valuable Player of The State Journal All-County Softball Team.
Stewart pitched 190 innings with 223 strikeouts. She posted a 21-11 record, throwing two no-hitters and nine shutouts.
Here are the other members of the team listed in alphabetical order.
Kendall Dailey, WHHS
A junior, Dailey hit .443 and scored 36 runs, both totals that led the Lady Wolverines.
Her on-base percentage of .504 was also a team-high for WHHS, and she had 37 hits, including nine doubles and a triple.
Macy Dungan, FHS
Dungan, a sophomore, was the Lady Panthers’ primary pitcher, and she also excelled at the plate.
Dungan hit .419 with 39 hits and 16 runs batted in.
She went 12-10 on the mound with a 5.00 ERA and struck out 165 batters in 152.2 innings of work.
Rhealee Ellis, FHS
An eighth-grader, Ellis hit .326 for the Lady Panthers with 28 hits and 20 RBI.
Madison Gaines, WHHS
A junior, Gaines hit .321 with 34 hits, and she led the Lady Wolverines with four home runs.
She also hit nine doubles, drove in 25 runs and scored 29 runs.
Maddie LeCompte, WHHS
A junior, LeCompte finished the year hitting .343 with five doubles, two triples and two home runs.
She drove in 20 runs and led WHHS with 14 stolen bases.
Gracie Mika, FCHS
Mika, a junior, hit .315 for the Lady Flyers with seven doubles and one triple.
She had 20 RBI and scored 28 runs.
Madison Parido, FCHS
Parido, a junior, led Franklin County with a .452 batting average. She had 12 doubles, three triples and three home runs, and she had a team-high 35 RBI.
Parido also led FCHS in stolen bases with 11 and runs scored with 31.
Trinity Peach, FCHS
A senior, Peach hit .348 with one home run and seven RBI.
She had four extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.
Katy Redmon, WHHS
Redmon, a senior, hit .439 with a team-high 50 hits. She also led WHHS in doubles with 10, RBI with 42 and a slugging percentage of .570.
Redmon scored 31 runs and was voted Class 2A second team all-state.
Peyton Sutton, FCHS
A sophomore, Sutton played in the field and also pitched for the Lady Flyers.
She hit .316 with nine doubles and 20 RBI. She also scored 23 runs.
Sutton started 12 games in the circle and posted a 7-3 record with a 3.85 ERA. She struck out 48 batters in 56.1 innings of work.