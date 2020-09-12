Western Hills' volleyball team improved to 2-1 with a 3-1 win (25-15, 26-28, 27-25, 25-13) at home Saturday against Danville.

WHHS' next match is a district contest as the Lady Wolverines host Franklin County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

