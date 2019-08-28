Western Hills senior Brandon Webb had been in this position before, leading the Hilen Cup after the first round of competition.
This time he made sure he led when the competition ended Wednesday, edging Franklin County’s Camden Good by one shot to take medalist honors with a two-day total of 81.
The team competition was just as close, with FCHS winning by one shot, 350-351, over WHHS. Frankfort was third. It’s the sixth year in a row the Flyers have won the Hilen Cup.
“Overall we played pretty well,” FCHS coach Kevin Hall said. “We had two guys who were tied with Brandon during the competition. Abe VanHouten was tied after 11 total holes.
“He didn’t finish like he wanted, but I know he’ll come back next year and rectify that.”
Webb and Good were tied going to No. 18, their final hole of the day.
Webb said nerves weren’t a problem on the 18th hole.
“I’m used to it because of baseball,” Webb said. “I don’t feel pressure very much. My putting was good all day. I had a tough start, but putting had my back all day.”
At the Hilen Cup last year, Webb led by two shots after the first round but finished third.
“I told myself I was not going to let happen what happened last year. I started the day three shots ahead. I wanted to have a better start, but I had a game plan and stuck with it.” Webb sunk a putt from about 10-15 feet to seal the win.
After shooting a 38 Tuesday, Webb shot 43 Wednesday. Good improved two strokes, from 42 to 40, for a two-day total of 82.
VanHouten was third with an 88, followed by teammate Sawyer Hulette and Frankfort’s Garrett Wellman each with an 89.
Here are the scores from the two-day event.
FCHS 350 (170-180): Sawyer Hulette 89 (44-45), Camden Good 82 (42-40), Abe VanHouten 88 (41-47), Will Dowler 91 (43-48).
WHHS 351 (170-181): Brandon Webb 81(38-43), Jackson Whitaker 90 (44-46), Carter Smith 91 (43-43), Tommy Quarles 45 (first day), Jaxson Hill 44 (second day)
FHS 433 (218-215): Garrett Wellman 89 (44-41), Will O’Bryan 104 (50-54), Austin Wellman 106 (52-54), Nate O’Bryan 138 (72-66)