Jackson Whitaker and Claudia Logan, both of Frankfort, won their divisions of the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event played Monday at the Frankfort Country Club.

Bluegrass Golf Tour logo.png

Whitaker won the boys 15-18 division with a score of 86, and Will Logan was one shot behind to finish second.

Claudia Logan won the girls 14-and-under division with a 92.

Other Frankfort golfers who competed were Sophie Lester, second with an 85, and Savannah Salchli, tied for fourth with an 87, both in the girls 15-18 division.

Sutton Stewart tied for third in the boys 10-and-under division, which played nine holes, with a score of 55.

