Jackson Whitaker, a junior at Western Hills, participated in the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series this summer.

The Bluegrass Golf Tour operates tournaments for junior golfers with combinations of single day, multi-day and special events. Select events include a college division.

Here are Whitaker’s accomplishments this season:

April 11, Houston Oaks in Paris, tied for first place; May 22-23, match play at Old Bridge in Danville, third place; May 27 in a fourball championship at Kearney Hill in Lexington, fourth place; June 11, Henry County Country Club, second place; June 13 at Houston Oaks, second place; June 14, Shelbyville Country Club, third place; June 23, Weissinger Hills in Shelbyville, second place; July 6-7 in combo regional No. 9, Peninsula Golf Resort in Lancaster, first place; July 6, Wild Turkey Trace, first place.

Whitaker is currently tied for third in the boys 15-18 year-old division in the BGT Junior Series. He is currently fourth in the boys 15-18 division in both the Backspin Golf Series and ESPN-680 Challenge.

In 2019, Whitaker was Player of the Year in the 12-14 year-old division.

