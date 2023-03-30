Heading into Final Four weekend, the leaders in The State Journal’s College Hoops Challenge are hoping their picks make a racket in their bracket.

With 32 points up for grab in each of the two semifinal games and 64 points awarded to the winner of the championship game, just about anyone in the top tier has a shot to claim victory.

College Hoops Challenge

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription