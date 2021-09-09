Who is the G.O.A.T. — Greatest of All Time — on the local high school gridiron?

From Monday until Sunday, Sept. 19, The State Journal and Buffalo Wild Wings are accepting nominations for a reader contest to pick the best football player ever from high schools in Frankfort and Franklin County.

G.O.A.T.

Sixteen players, selected from reader nominations, conversations with current and former coaches and by State Journal veteran sports reporter Linda Younkin, will be included on the ballot and seeded.

Readers will then be given a two-day window to vote for each matchup in the tournament-style bracket. The first round voting starts at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 and is as follows:

• 16 vs 1 — Sept. 20 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 22

• 15 vs 2 — Sept. 22 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 24

• 14 vs 3 — Sept. 24 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 26

• 13 vs 4 — Sept. 26 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 28

• 12 vs 5 — Sept. 30 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 1

• 11 vs 6 — Oct. 1 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 3

• 10 vs 7 — Oct. 3 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 5

• 9 vs 8 — Oct. 5 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 7

Winners will meet in four quarterfinal matchups from Oct. 7-15. The four semifinalists will compete from Oct. 15-19. A G.O.A.T. will be crowned following championship voting Oct. 19-21.

Participants are permitted one vote per day and an entry will be chosen at random to win a wing party for themselves and 10 friends valued at $200.

In addition to the greatest football player over the next nine months, readers will select the G.O.A.T. in three other major high school sports — girls basketball, boys basketball and baseball.

To nominate up to 16 local high school football G.O.A.T. candidates, visit https://www.state-journal.com/goatpromotion/

