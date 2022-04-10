LEXINGTON — The weather resembled winter prior to Kentucky’s spring football game Saturday at Kroger Field. However, a snow-covered field was all clear by the first snap of a contest dominated by the offense, which produced 32 points against the team’s defense in the team’s first spring game since 2019.
“We were basic on both sides of the ball, but still, it's a fundamental game,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.
The first peek of new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello’s offense didn’t reveal much from a schematic standpoint, but playmakers are starting to emerge as he prepares for his first season.
As expected, quarterback Will Levis was impressive in limited action. While on the field, Levis completed seven passes on eight attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
Backups Beau Allen, Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan and former Somerset standout Kaiya Sheron combined for 184 yards passing. Allen, expected to be the backup to Levis this fall, threw for 75 yards, while Hogan tossed a 3-yard touchdown strike to Cole Lanter in the fourth quarter.
“It was nice to see Will (Levis) be efficient,” Stoops said. “We all know how talented he is and the arm talent, but it was nice to see some of the receivers step up and make plays for him, and I thought all the quarterbacks did a nice job. Between the tight ends, the backs, Chris (Rodriguez) made a really nice catch to score, I think it was on a third-down (play), which was a really nice play.”
The four signal-callers threw passes to 14 different receivers, with Tayvion Robinson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, and former Frederick Douglass star Dane Key providing the bulk of impressive catches. The two receivers combined for 85 yards and a touchdown, while Rashaan Lewis had three catches for 54 yards in the second half. Overall, nine receivers had a catch that totaled more than 10 yards.
“When it's all said and done, we're very excited about where we're going,” Stoops said. “Again, we were relatively basic today, but there's quite a bit of carryover that you can see some nuances.
On the defensive side of the ball, instate product Jordan Lovett (North Hardin) led the Wildcats with nine tackles. He added a pair of pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and forced a fumble in the second half.
“I'm expecting more out of him,” Stoops said. “I want to continue to push him to be what he can be. It's not that I'm down on him, it's just that I want him to continue to approach it in a very mature way. When you take the field in a scrimmage, in practice, in a game like today, you have to grow from that. You have to get better.”
The Wildcats will conclude spring workouts with two practices next week, and Stoops expects the same consistency his team displayed on Saturday.
“I’m around them all the time, and their approach is very consistent,” he said. “We're constantly striving to get better. As I tell them each and every day, each person needs to take that and fundamentally try to get better in any area of weakness or the things they do well, continue to do well on it.
"The things where they're falling short, work hard at it, and if they individually get better, then we can't help but collectively, as a group, get better,. But you have to have that mindset each and every day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.