J.B. Williams was the pro champion and Kevin Lawson claimed the amateur championship this weekend at the Governor’s Open at Juniper Hill.

Williams shot a two-day total of 130 (67-63) to finish 14-under par. Dan Iceman was second in the pro division at 132 (63-69), and Shawn Tipton was third at 133 (65-68).

Lawson finished with a two-day total of 141 (70-71), and John Bailey was the super senior champion at 142 (74-68).

Here are the top finishers in each of the five amateur flights.

Championship Flight: 1. Kevin Lawson 141 (70-71), 2. Dave Peege 143 (71-72), 3. Brandon Webb 145 (75-70), scorecard playoff; 4. Chad Egbert 145 (71-74), 5. Justin Baker 146 (73-73).

First Flight: 1. Seth Dawson 147 (72-75), 2. Brad Thomas 149 (75-74), scorecard playoff; 3. Tim Fowler 149 (76-73).

Second Flight: 1. Ben Boggs 152 (77-75), 2. Brad Reynolds 153 (79-74), 3. Danny Argo 154 (79-75).

Third Flight: 1. Eric Miles 159 (77-82), 2. Chuck Dempsey 162 (83-79), scorecard playoff; 3. Alan Smith 162 (82-80), 4. Donnie Rodgers 166 (83-83).

Fourth Flight: 1. David May 156 (81-75), 2. Kerry Moore 157 (83-74), 3. Bob Bond 160 (79-81).

