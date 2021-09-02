090321.Williams-Tennis Scholly_submitted.jpg

Dorsey Williams, second from left, received the 2021 Melinda Lewis Memorial Scholarship. Williams is a 2021 graduate of Franklin County. From left are Charlie Lewis, who oversees the scholarship; Dorsey Williams, Julie Williams, Dorsey's mother and a volunteer with the scholarship program; and Katie Hedden, a volunteer with the scholarship program. (Photo submitted)

Dorsey Williams, a 2021 graduate of Franklin County, is the 2021 recipient of the Melinda Lewis Memorial Scholarship.

Williams played doubles for the FCHS girls tennis team throughout high school. She graduated with honors from Franklin County and is now attending the University of Kentucky.

Williams was also a member of the FCHS swim team, track and field team, Beta Club and Young Democrats Club.

Lewis, who died in 2018 from complications of Crohn’s disease, served on the board of the Frankfort Tennis Association and as the FCHS girls tennis coach.

The Melinda Lewis Memorial Scholarship is open to a graduating senior female tennis player from any of the high schools in Frankfort.

