LOUISVILLE — After returning to campus three weeks ago and starting workouts, University of Louisville sophomore forward Samuell Williamson looked around the weight training room in the Planet Fitness Kueber Center and realized something was different.
In the space of just a few months, he had transitioned from a green rookie into one of the most experienced returning Cardinals.
During the virus-shortened 2019-20 season that ended on March 12 in the midst of the ACC Tournament, Williamson was part of a six-player freshman class, including redshirt Jae'Lyn Withers, who played second fiddle to a large group of veterans.
Now, with the departure of three seniors, juniors Jordan Nwora and Darius Perry, and grad transfer Fresh Kimble, the 6-foot-7 Williamson has logged more minutes in a Cardinal uniform (479 in 31 games) than any player on the 2020-21 roster other than senior Malik Williams.
So it's a new world for Williamson, and not only because of the disruption and protocols associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
"This preseason has been really a lot different," he said. "I feel like I'm more used to the weight room and I know what Coach (Andy) Kettler expects out of me and everybody else.
“So that's been a little easier for me than it was last year. It's been kind of weird. My lifting group includes (freshman) JJ Traynor, and Coach Kettler is like, 'You older guys have to show him this or that.' It's kind of funny being referred to as an older guy.
"So it's definitely going to be a little bit different role, but it's a challenge I'm willing to take. I want to take that next step forward and be more of a leader for us this year."
While Williamson is more experienced as a Louisville player than most of his teammates, he isn't the oldest on the roster. That distinction goes to a pair of backcourt grad transfers, Charles Minlend and Carlik Jones, both of whom have impressed Williamson in the short time they've been around. Minlend (6-4) played at San Francisco, Jones (6-1) at Radford.
"Absolutely," Williamson said. "The main thing those guys are going to bring is experience. Charles came a little bit later than Carlik. I think I've played pickup with him twice so far and you can just tell he's an experienced player. Makes a lot of savvy plays.
"Carlik is really skilled. He can shoot the ball, can facilitate. They're going to bring a lot to this team. Definitely veteran leadership and experience.
U of L's latest recruit, 6-11 Gabe Wiznitzer from Hargrave Military Academy, who announced his commitment on Monday, has already joined the team after reclassifying into the Class of 2020. As a junior, the native of Walhalla, South Carolina, averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game. He would be eligible to play next season, but is expected to redshirt.
Making the most of a bad situation
With COVID-19 protocols in place, the Cards are still limited as to what they can do. Williamson said they lift weights for 45 minutes four days a week, then go onto the practice court to shoot and work on ballhandling and other skills for another 45 minutes.
Last week another window of an hour or so was added for more shooting in the afternoon. He said they play pickup games three times a week.
"That's all the access we have right now, but we're all trying to make the most of the situation," Williamson said. "We're just trying to get better with the limited amount of resources and time we have.
"I think I'm doing a great job of improving every single day. I feel like this is a time to kind of take my game to another level. Some guys may use this time as an excuse, like 'I don't have much access to a gym, so I can't do this or that.' I've tried to use this time to get ahead of people."
Williamson, from Rockwell, Texas, averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds as one of the top reserves as the Cards finished 24-7 (15-5 in the ACC) and were ranked eighth in the nation in the NCAA NET ratings and Nos. 14 and 13 in the national polls when the season ended. He was named to the All-ACC Academic Team.
Williamson said the sudden end to the season, denying the Cards a chance to prove themselves in the NCAA Tournament, can be used as a motivating factor for the coming season. U of L was considered one of the teams with a legitimate shot at the Final Four.
"I would definitely say it's a motivating thing," Williamson said. "Coming to college I wanted to go to a school where I could compete to win a national championship, and I feel like we would have had a chance to do that last season.
“Not knowing what could have happened is something that kind of haunts me. I think about ‘we could have done this, we could have done that.’ I haven't played in March Madness yet, so I think going into this year it's definitely going to motivate me."
