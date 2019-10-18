101919.Glf-TeeItUpCOCO_submitted.jpeg
The 10th annual Tee It Up with C.O.C.O. golf scramble took place Sept. 17 at the Frankfort Country Club. Through proceeds from the scramble, dinner and sponsorships, C.O.C.O. (Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization) donates to the University of Kentucky ovarian cancer screening and the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance. (Photo submitted)

The 10th annual Tee It Up with C.O.C.O. golf scramble and dinner was held Sept. 17 at the Frankfort Country Club. Over 112 women participated.

The following were winners of the special games:

Closest to the pin on No. 2: Carol Ferguson

Closest to the pin on No. 10: Pam Beebe

Closest to the squiggly line No. 5: Patti Sebastian

Closest to the squiggly line No. 16: Teresa Ellis

The following teams were the winners of the nine-hole golf scramble:

Front 9

First Place: Karen DiRaimo, Corky Herbert, Abby Nedeljko, Tina Payne

Second Place: Natalie Britton, Ann Brown, Sherrie Webb, Denise Wentz

Third Place: Ann Grider, Cheryl Harp, Georganne Johnson, Sonja Kellerman

Most Honest: Ann Goins, Jill Lee, Brenda Matthews, Caroline Williams

Back 9

First Place: Teresa Ellis, Glenna Glass, Lisa Letton, Marlana Mitchell

Second Place: Lee Bell, Jean Vickers, Jennifer Vickers, Charlotte Wall

Third Place: Connie Goins, Julie Dawson, Linda Moore, Brenda Shipp

Most Honest: Lisa Cochran, Marie Cull, Ann Hester, Jill LeMaster

Through proceeds from the golf scramble, dinner and sponsorships, the C.O.C.O. (Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization) donates to the University of Kentucky ovarian cancer screening and the legislative and research efforts of the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (OCRFA). In the past nine years, over $148,200 has been donated to these two entities with UK receiving 86% and OCRFA 14%.

