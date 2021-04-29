For the past 2½ years, Faith Wise has been a manager for Kentucky’s volleyball team.
Last Saturday she was on the court celebrating with the Wildcats after they won the NCAA national championship, defeating Texas 3-1 in the title match.
“It was honestly unreal,” said Wise, a 2018 graduate of Franklin County High School. “I don’t even have the right words to describe the feeling. It’s been just crazy the past few days.”
Wise, a junior, has a multitude of duties with the team. She arrives about an hour before practice to get things set up and goes over the practice schedule with head coach Craig Skinner so she’ll know what drills will be run and have equipment in the right place for each drill.
She does laundry after practice, sets up and takes down the courts for practice, and she helps the team during pregame warmups.
Wise also acts as the team’s DJ, playing music during practice.
“That’s my favorite responsibility,” she said.
Wise played volleyball until her freshman year of high school, when she decided to concentrate on softball.
She attended Scott County for two years and then transferred to FCHS. Wise is the daughter of Beth and Tony Wise, and her father is the head boys basketball coach at Franklin County.
“I wasn’t happy at Scott County,” Wise said. “My dad was at Franklin County and I had a few friends there. Transferring there was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.
“I loved everything about Franklin County. The people at Franklin County are passionate about the school, and that’s what I wanted.”
Wise played softball at FCHS and was on The State Journal's all-county team as a senior.
This season the Kentucky volleyball team dropped just one match on its way to a 24-1 record and the national championship.
That loss came on March 19 at Florida, where Wise’s aunt, Mary Wise, has been the head volleyball coach for 30 years.
“It was really weird my freshman year,” Wise said. “I didn’t know who to cheer for, but my sophomore year and this year, the UK volleyball team is my family. I love them dearly, and I want the best for them and to see them succeed.
“It’s a completely different dynamic, and Aunt Mary is very supportive.”
Wise, a nursing major, is on schedule to graduate in May 2022, and she plans to continue as a volleyball manager.
“All my roommates are volleyball players, and two are starters,” Wise said. “The team is so good, and they’re so passionate. I want the best for them. It’s been incredible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.